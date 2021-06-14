Nina Mae (Wells) Eastburn, May 1, 1928 - May 31, 2021. Nina was a friend to all and “Granny” to many! Nina was the third of six siblings born to Roy and Mary Wells in Linn, Kansas. When Nina was 5, she and her family moved to a farm in Green Forest, Arkansas where she grew up learning to work hard, love deeply, and enjoy this precious life to its fullest. She attended college in Russellville, Arkansas where she met the love of her life and soon-to-be husband, Chuck Eastburn. They were married while in college and continued their education to become lifelong teachers. They were blessed with two daughters Mary Elizabeth (born in Kansas) and Carol Annette (born in Arkansas). In 1956, Chuck and Nina moved to Truth or Consequences, New Mexico where they would raise their two girls and teach until retirement. Nina taught special education at Carrie Tingley hospital, and 3rd graders and 6th graders during her career. Nina was the star of the square dance floor, especially to her favorite partner (and husband) Chuck. She was a core part of her church community at First United Methodist Church, and enjoyed the local chapter of Eastern Star. She was a great hostess! Everyone was welcome in her home and at dinner. She prepared and served many delicious dinners for family and friends both in T. or C. and in their summer home in Hermit Lakes, Colorado. During her final years, she moved to the Albuquerque area to be closer to her family, whom she deeply loved. She is survived by her two daughters and their husbands, four grandchildren and their spouses, and 10 great-grandchildren, who all knew and loved their Granny with their whole hearts. The community is invited to her celebration service and reception on June 26, 2021 at 1:00 PM at United Methodist Church - 426 Austin Street in Truth or Consequences. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Nina’s name to the United Methodist Church of T. or C. The family wishes to express gratitude for all the joy, love, and kindness Nina received from the people of this great town for so many years. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc., 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:59:34 AM
Sunset: 08:19:09 PM
Humidity: 31%
Wind: WSW @ 13mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Clear skies. Low 72F. SSE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:59:38 AM
Sunset: 08:19:30 PM
Humidity: 21%
Wind: SSE @ 12mph
UV Index: 11 Extreme
Tuesday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 71F. SSE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 05:59:44 AM
Sunset: 08:19:49 PM
Humidity: 18%
Wind: S @ 12mph
UV Index: 11 Extreme
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 05:59:51 AM
Sunset: 08:20:06 PM
Humidity: 19%
Wind: S @ 12mph
UV Index: 11 Extreme
Thursday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 72F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:00 AM
Sunset: 08:20:23 PM
Humidity: 16%
Wind: SSE @ 12mph
UV Index: 11 Extreme
Friday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 73F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 06:00:10 AM
Sunset: 08:20:38 PM
Humidity: 16%
Wind: S @ 12mph
UV Index: 11 Extreme
Saturday Night
Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 76F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 18%
Sunrise: 06:00:21 AM
Sunset: 08:20:52 PM
Humidity: 16%
Wind: NW @ 13mph
UV Index: 11 Extreme
Sunday Night
A few clouds. Low 77F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.