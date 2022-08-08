It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the death of our beloved husband, brother, uncle and dear friend, Jerry Raymond Earle.
Jerry died July 17, 2022 at the age of 79. He retired from the city of Truth or Consequences Street Dept. and also from being a school bus driver at Arrey Elementary School.
Services will be held Saturday, August 13, 2022 in Garfield at the San Isidro Catholic Church. Mass is at 10 a.m., followed by his final resting place at Garfield Cemetery in Garfield, New Mexico.
