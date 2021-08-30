Robert Frank Dutton ~
Robert was the only son born to Francis and Estelle Dutton; born in Santa Fe, NM on September 20, 1939. Robert a.k.a. Bob, was big brother to four sisters, Betty, Renee, Royce and Inez. Bob was blessed with six children: Helen Maestas and partner Stuart, Lorie Jarner and husband Mark, Robert Frank, deceased, Karen Castillo and husband Mark, Frank Dutton and wife Julie and Nichole Meeks and husband Carl. Bob is also survived by 15 grandchildren & 17 great grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends from every walk of life. Bob was preceded in death by his love of 20 years, Georgiann Garvey in 2016.
Dad would often say “I may not have any money but I am rich” referring to the love and joy of his children & grandchildren...
During Bob’s life he found great pleasure and passion in anything auto related. Bob’s career began at Bell’s Texaco in the North Valley. He started racing at Speedway Park in Albuquerque in his early 20's. He spent many days and weekends building cars, tweaking to get the most out of the engine. He loved it all! He loved the machine, loved the speed, and loved his racing community. Bob was known for the art of “cam grinding.” This detailed, meticulous passion would allow him to grind cams for people all over the United States. Bob loved racing, all racing! Stock cars, trucks, modifieds, wing sprints and of course, Nascar.
Bob graduated from Valley High School in 1959. After high school he stayed in the Valley, marrying Helen Ridnour. They started a family and opened Motor Machine in 1969. Motor Machine has been operating for 52 years. Now owned and operated by his son, Frank. Bob was a legend & wealth of information in the automotive industry.
Bob was an avid hunter and fisherman, spending countless hours in the Gila & Jemez mountains; places he loved and found solace. He spent countless hours hunting with his father-in-law, Orville, his true dad. Along with Uncle Larry, family and us kids, we would venture into the forest to hunt, fish and camp. This is where dad was happiest. Dad taught us to shoot, clean & respect the gun.
Bob moved to Los Lunas in 1994 and was preparing to move to Elephant Butte Lake where he died on Monday, August 16, 2021. God speed.
Please join our family on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 11:00A.M. at Bosque del Apache bird refuge for a memorial. We would love to hear your stories and memories in celebration of Dad’s life. Lunch & beverages will be served at the visitor’s pavilion near the entrance. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
