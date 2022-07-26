Betty Ann Duke
August 16, 1943-June 17, 2022
Betty Ann Duke was born August 16, 1943 in Dallas, Texas to James and Beth Dossey. She was raised in Sherman, Texas, graduating high school in 1961. She met Dan Duke as a student at Oklahoma Baptist University. Betty graduated in three years and married Dan on August 15, 1964. In 1965 Dan and Betty moved to Las Cruces, New Mexico, then to El Paso, Texas where Dan finished his degree at UTEP.
The Dukes moved to Truth or Consequences, New Mexico in 1969 where they were teachers in local schools. Betty taught Language Arts at Hot Springs High School and Truth or Consequences Middle School from 1969 until 2002. They raised their two sons, James and Gregory in T or C, where they eventually built their lifelong home in 1976.
Betty was a well-known teacher in the schools, teaching multiple generations of students. She also served Christ at First Baptist Church as a Bible study teacher for both children and adults. She greatly enjoyed reading, for many years sewed her own clothing, and enjoyed needlework. Never shy about sharing her opinions, she was always faithful and supportive of her family and those she loved. Betty faithfully cared for Dan through many health problems until his passing in 2008. In 2013, Betty suffered a stroke that led to the need for long-term care. She first lived in Santa Fe and then Edgewood, near Jamie. She passed away on June 17, 2022.
She is survived by her sons and families: Jamie and Melissa Duke of Edgewood, New Mexico, and their children Emily, Ryan, and Megan; Greg and Allison Duke of Pueblo, Colorado, and their children Katelyn and Nathan; her brother Jack Dossey and his wife Judy of Ector, Texas; many nieces and nephews and other extended family.
A Memorial Service is scheduled for Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at First Baptist Church, Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Dan and Betty’s memory to either Gideons International (gideons.org/give) or Southern Baptist Disaster Relief (sendrelief.org/give)
