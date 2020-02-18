Carolyn Duff, 77, passed away at home on Thursday, February 13, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Dean, of 55 years; her son, Jeffry, and wife Jenny; three grandchildren: Ryan (19), Payton (17) and Dylan (10); her sisters, Connie Phillips, of Odessa, Texas, Catherine Sprueill, of Blossom, TX, Candace Goodroe, of LaPorte, TX, and youngest sister Elizabeth Graham, of Fischer, TX.
Carolyn lived a full life, touched many people with her infectious belly laugh. She will be remembered with laughter, smiles, and the remembrance that every day is a gift and should be celebrated.
A celebration of her life with family and friends will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in her name to the heroes of the Elephant Butte Volunteer Fire Department who tirelessly tried to save her at Elephant Butte Fire Volunteer Dept. 101 Water Street, Elephant Butte, NM 87935.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., Truth or Consequences, NM 87901, 575-894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
