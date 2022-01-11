DicksondruceDebraG.tiff

Debra G. Dickson Druce, 61, a resident of Sierra County for 25 years, died at her home in Elephant Butte, NM on Monday, January 3, 2022.  She was born on September 3, 1960 in Plainview, TX to Bennett and Lucille (Webster) Dickson.

In 2015 Debra received her bachelor’s degree in Interdisciplinary Studies with a minor in Psychology.  Debra was a free spirit.  She enjoyed boating and camping at the lake.  Her greatest accomplishment was adopting her three children.  She spent the last few years journaling and strengthening her faith with the Lord, Jesus Christ.  Those who knew her will miss her dearly.

Survivors include her children – Monica Druce, Danny Druce, and Angel Druce; stepfather, Earl Allison; siblings – John Dickson (Jeannie), Jack Dickson, and Gail Gold (Cal); nieces – Janea Gomez (Steven), and Amy Sweetman (Jim); nephew, Tim Lyman (Robin) and their children – Garrett, Wyatt, Madylin, Kayden, Klay and Brenna; and close friends – John Jenny, Tammy Valencia, and Caroline Sanders.

A Private Memorial Celebration Service will be held in Carlsbad, NM. 

Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574.  For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.