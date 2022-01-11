Debra G. Dickson Druce, 61, a resident of Sierra County for 25 years, died at her home in Elephant Butte, NM on Monday, January 3, 2022. She was born on September 3, 1960 in Plainview, TX to Bennett and Lucille (Webster) Dickson.
In 2015 Debra received her bachelor’s degree in Interdisciplinary Studies with a minor in Psychology. Debra was a free spirit. She enjoyed boating and camping at the lake. Her greatest accomplishment was adopting her three children. She spent the last few years journaling and strengthening her faith with the Lord, Jesus Christ. Those who knew her will miss her dearly.
Survivors include her children – Monica Druce, Danny Druce, and Angel Druce; stepfather, Earl Allison; siblings – John Dickson (Jeannie), Jack Dickson, and Gail Gold (Cal); nieces – Janea Gomez (Steven), and Amy Sweetman (Jim); nephew, Tim Lyman (Robin) and their children – Garrett, Wyatt, Madylin, Kayden, Klay and Brenna; and close friends – John Jenny, Tammy Valencia, and Caroline Sanders.
A Private Memorial Celebration Service will be held in Carlsbad, NM.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
