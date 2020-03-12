Doris Druce, 79, a longtime resident of Truth or Consequences, passed away at her home on Sunday, March 8, 2020. She was born in Buda, Illinois on April 25, 1940 to Gerald Eugene and Ruth Jane (Beainard) Morris.
Doris retired from the T-or-C Municipal School District where she worked in the school cafeteria. She enjoyed visiting with her friends, her dogs and her two parakeets.
Survivors include her children: Jody Druce, Chuck “Charles” Druce, and Susan Gonos; grandchildren: Sarah Doyle, Amber Tate, and numerous others; her brother, Jerry Morris of Iowa; and sisters: Lea Edge of Midland, Texas and Cindy Morris of Florida.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marlin “Okie” Druce; and by her parents, Gerald Eugene and Ruth Jane Morris.
Cremation will take place and a private family memorial will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T-or-C, NM 87901; 575-894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.