Lucy A. Dorr, 86, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, after a long illness.
She was a resident of Truth or Consequences, New Mexico for 24 years. Lucy was born in Reserve, NM on June 3, 1933 to Willie Kelly, Jr. and Frannie (Romero) Kelly.
Survivors include her son, Michael Dorr and his wife, Carol, of Pagosa Springs, Colorado; grandson, Michael Dorr, Jr. of Edgewood, NM; and two great-grandchildren: McKenzie Dorr of Edgewood, NM and Michael Dorr III of Colorado Springs, CO.
Interment took place on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Vista Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Arrangements were by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc., 303 N. Cedar St., T-or-C, NM 87901, 575-894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
