Jesus M. Dominguez, 62, died at his home on Monday, November 1, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 26, 1957 in Juarez, Mexico to Juan Rayos and Isidora Domiguez. Jesus was a hard worker and loved his occupation as a painter. He enjoyed watching football and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. He also enjoyed singing and dancing and spending time with his family. Mr. Dominguez like to stay active- he was a boxer, a painter and loved working on his trucks. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Socorro Dominguez; his mother, Maria Rodriguez; daughter, Claudia Dominguez; grandchildren: Jesus M. Ortiz, Armando Mosqueda, Angel Moreno, Yaneille Moreno, and Manuel Moreno; siblings: Ismael Dominguez, Gerardo Dominguez, Ricardo Garcia, and Martha Garcia. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Lourdes Dominguez and Albert Onzores. A Visitation will be held for family and friends on Friday, November 5, 2021, from 2:00 P.M. – 6:00 P.M. at Kirikos Family Funeral Home Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. Michael Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Vista Memory Gardens Cemetery. Serving as casket bearers will be Jesus Ortiz, Armando Mosqueda, Miguel Dominguez, Manuel Moreno, Angel Moreno and Ismael Dominguez. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc., 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
