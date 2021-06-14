DILLON.tif

Dan Dillon, of Truth or Consequences, died Sunday June, 6, 2021 after struggling with COPD for a long time. Dan was born January 20, 1953 in Albuquerque to Emmett and Marguerite (O’Rourke) Dillon. He graduated from Gallup High School. He was an intelligent, self-educated man. He worked selling auto parts in New Mexico, Arizona, Wyoming and most recently in Nevada. Dan was a steadfast friend and loved his family deeply. He never married nor had any children. His mother, father and sister Kathy (Andy) Underwood predeceased him. He is survived by his brother, Tim (Dee) Dillon; and sisters: Carolyn Dillon and Sharon (Nacho) Nolasco; along with a large extended family of Dillons, O’Rourkes, Lonzes, Browns and Streichs. Dan was happy to finally be able to join his friend and God, Jesus. A Rosary will be recited at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, June 26, 2021, followed by a Memorial Mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in T. or C. Inurnment will follow at Vista Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. &amp; Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.

