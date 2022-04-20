Mabel Bresler Dillehay died at Sierra Health Care Center on Monday, April 18, 2022. She was born March 19, 1921 in Van Wert, Ohio to Leonard and Martha E. Bresler. She was 101 years of age. She is survived by several nephews and nieces in various states including, nephew, David Basnett, of T. or C., NM and niece, Dena Edwards, of Coaldale, CO; and sister, Patricia Cook and husband, Ken, of Boulder, Colorado. Her parents, three sisters and two brothers, have preceded her in death. She married Joseph Melvin Dillehay in Boulder, CO in 1967. They both retired in 1974 and moved to T. or C. where Joe died in 1993. She had worked as a legal secretary and as a church secretary in Boulder. In T. or C., she was a volunteer with RSVP for over 35 years. They both liked traveling, reading and spending time together. They were both members of the Church of the Nazarene; both had taught Sunday school and contributed in various ways to their church to try and show their love to Jesus. Her cremated remains will be inurned at Vista Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:32:44 AM
Sunset: 07:43:32 PM
Humidity: 15%
Wind: WNW @ 6 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Wednesday Night
Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:31:35 AM
Sunset: 07:44:16 PM
Humidity: 10%
Wind: SW @ 19 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Thursday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:30:26 AM
Sunset: 07:45:01 PM
Humidity: 11%
Wind: SSW @ 35 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 47F. WNW winds at 25 to 40 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:29:19 AM
Sunset: 07:45:45 PM
Humidity: 14%
Wind: WNW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Saturday Night
Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:28:13 AM
Sunset: 07:46:29 PM
Humidity: 11%
Wind: ENE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Sunday Night
Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:27:07 AM
Sunset: 07:47:13 PM
Humidity: 14%
Wind: NE @ 13 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Monday Night
Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 06:26:02 AM
Sunset: 07:47:58 PM
Humidity: 25%
Wind: SSE @ 15 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Tuesday Night
Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.