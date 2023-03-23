Jack E. Dial, 91, a resident of Truth or Consequences, New Mexico passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 19, 2023. He was born in Escobosa, NM to George Thomas Dial and Edith Grace Mitchell on March 30, 1931.
Jack was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Korean War. He worked construction and for the NM State Parks for many years before his retirement in 1993. In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking and putting up signs for real estate companies.
Jack was a very loved and sweet person and a grandpa to all. He is survived by his grandchildren: Timothy L. Woodward and his wife, Lupita, and Angelique Woodward; nieces and nephews: Jeanette Apodaca, Robert Jean and Rusty Jean; as well as numerous other loving friends and family members.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice L. Dial; and his daughter, Jacqueline S. Woodward.
Cremation has taken place and Jack’s remains will be laid to rest at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Hatch, NM at a later date.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T-or-C, NM 87901, 575-894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
