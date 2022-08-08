Deason.tif
Aubrey Deason, age 74, passed away August 5, 2022 in Hamilton, Texas surrounded by loving family at home. He was born in Hot Springs, New Mexico on November 24, 1947 to Allen Aubrey Deason and Ruby Idella Loring Deason.
Aubrey lived most of his life in Hot Springs, New Mexico, currently known as Truth or Consequences. He graduated from Hot Springs High School and later met Andrea Lynn Orsborn on a blind date. They were married August 9th, 1969 at First Baptist Church in Truth or Consequences and were later blessed with two children, Mistie and Lance.
He worked as a police officer, gas utility services, owned Deason’s General Store and Deason’s Communications. He retired as a telephone linemen.
Aubrey was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. His interests were enjoying the mountains, hunting, fishing and trapping with his family, adventurous trips to the horse races or casino, lottery tickets or scratch- offs. He was a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan and enjoyed a cold beer. Aubrey loved doing odd jobs such as cutting firewood, making planters out of logs, and having his own bait shop. He enjoyed passing along his love of nature to his grandsons.
Aubrey was preceded in death by his parents, sister Carol, brother Neil and brother-in-law Jim Waldrop.
He leaves behind his wife Andrea Deason of Hamilton, TX, son Lance Deason of Mooreland, OK, daughter Mistie and husband Cody Catoe of Hamilton, Tx, sister Evelyn Deason and Marty Catoe of Albuquerque,NM, sister Joyce Waldrop of T or C, NM, brother Paul Deason of T or C, NM, brother Joe Deason and wife Cheryl of Rio Rancho, NM and sister Donna Deason of T or C, NM, sister-in-law Jackie Deason of Aurora, CO, grandsons Wyatt and wife Emily Catoe and Shane Catoe of Hamilton, TX, multiple nieces/nephews and great nieces/nephews.
Services will be held in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico at First Baptist Church on Saturday, August 13th at 11:00

