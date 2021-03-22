Anna Marie Davis passed away at her home in Truth or Consequences on Friday, March 19, 2021 at the age of 75.
Anna was born in Pirmasens, Germany at the end of World War II in 1945. At the age of 5 years old, her family moved to Pont-a-Mousson, France where she lived until the age of 13. Her teenage years were spent pursuing a better way of life by starting anew in America. The family opened a well-known and beloved café named Mama Schatzi’s in Clovis, New Mexico, where she worked until married. Clovis was her home until 1990 when she relocated to Truth or Consequences, NM.
Anna Marie is survived by her son, Billy Love and wife Kelli of Amarillo, TX; daughter, Kim Bell and husband Phillip of Van Buren, AR; 6 grandchildren and 10 great- grandchildren. Predeceased by her husband, Billy and Kim’s father Albert “Buzzy” Love.
In Truth or Consequences, NM she developed friendships that withstood the test of time in her best friend Peggy Ryan and Anna’s employer Tim Haver at B & H Oil, where she was employed for over 30 years until her passing. Predeceased by spouse Joe Davis.
Memorial services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021 at First Baptist Church of Truth or Consequences, NM.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
