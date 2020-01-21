On January 13, 2020, William (“Bill”) Charles Davis, loving and proud father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 66 in San Antonio, Texas. Bill was born on October 31, 1953 in Los Angeles, California to Arlether Brown Davis and Clarence Edward Davis.
Bill dedicated his life to art and his family. He began his art career shortly after graduating high school in 1971 and attended Otis Art Institute and California State University at Long Beach, majoring in Art and Design.
On October 31, 1975, he married Colleen. They raisedfour children: EvaRose, Elyssa, Michaeland Emily, living in Los Angeles,California;Nyack, NewYork;and eventuallysettlingin Ithaca, New York.
Since 1975,Bill and Colleen ran Davis Artworks and Artbear Pigmation. Through this family business, Bill produced animation for Sesame Street, Reading Rainbow, Free to Be You and Me, Raggedy Anne and Andy, Winky Love, and other pieces that aired on networks such as Nickelodeon, PBS, HBO, and CBS. Bill and Colleen also co-authored and published a book exploring the process of creating and producing animation in a small studio.
Bill’s passion was not just for creating art, but also for fostering an expression of creativity in others. He ensured his own children had access to the instruments for creative expression, while also volunteering with students of various ages throughout his life.
At home he surrounded himself with the curious trappings of the journey his life took him on. The home in Ithaca where he and Colleen raised their children was part museum, library, and art gallery–doors were painted with family portraits and visual puns, cloudy blue skies and rainbows decorated the stairwells, emptied ball point pens hung with pride, and art adorned every wall.Bill instilled in his children high standards for whatever they chose to pursue, professionally or personally. He also passed on an inarguably critical, sharp, and quick sense of humor to all of his children. He never wanted them to feel wrong for being different, only exceptional for being who they were.
Bill’s more recent adventures took him to Truth or Consequences and Las Cruces, New Mexico; Belfast and Monroe, Maine; Berea, Kentucky; and eventually San Antonio, Texas.He continued to work in animation and illustration, including teaching art as part of AmeriCorps in New Mexico and Kentucky. During this time, he also added a new means of creative expression by making uniquely designed and painted pottery.
Bill was predeceased by his father, Clarence; his mother, Arlether; as well as many aunts and uncles.
He is survived by the mother of his children, Colleen; his four children: Eva Rose Davis, Elyssa Davis (Joshua Heffernan), Michael Davis (Julie Roberts), and Emily(Jason) Johnson; and his grandchildren; step-grandchildren; and foster-grandchildren: Liam, Davis, Dashiell, Aden, Esperanza, Sunita, Ra’kuma, and Ezekiel. He is also survived by his Aunt James Etta Busby; his cousins,Mark and David Busby; and many more cousins, friends and colleagues.
Bill never grew tired of the world, and it never grew tired of him. The family will be hosting a private service. Please contact Elyssa Davis for more information atelyssa.davis@gmail.com.
In lieu of flowers, Bill’s family suggests donations to Inspire CommunityFine Art Center, a nonprofit organization serving the Fort Sam/Westfort neighborhood where Bill lived in San Antonio that “nurtures the creative potential of our community through art-making that enriches, transforms, and connects.” Donations can be made online at:https://www.inspirefineartcenter.org/donate.html.
