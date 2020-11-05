Sonny Davis (Lenton Davis) passed away at Sierra Vista Hospital with his wife by his side on October 24, 2020.
He came to Truth or Consequences, New Mexico 20 years ago from Iowa. He was sent to the southwest from Rochester (Mayo Clinic) when they found that his health condition could not be fixed. Here he found his breathing was so much better, and therefore made Williamsburg his new home.
Sonny was a musician for over 60 years. He played lead guitar and later changed to the Do Bro after losing several fingers. He enjoyed playing with the musicians here in T-or-C, and also at the Old School House Café in Derry where they would pack the café every Friday night with good old Country and Gospel Music.
Sonny, and his wife, Karen, of 52 years, have managed the Grand Rio RV Park in Williamsburg for the past 19 years.
Karen, and their son, Scottie, reside at the RV Park, and where Karen will continue to be Manager.
Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T-or-C, NM 87901; (575) 894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Sonny was a great friend and a great man. Is was loved by so many. He will be missed by everyone that knew him. I am sure he is in heaven playing his heart out
