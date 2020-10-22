Donna Lee Davis, 83, a resident of Williamsburg, died on Monday, October 5, 2020, in Las Cruces, New Mexico. She was born June 5, 1937 in Omaha, Nebraska to Glen and Pauline Vanderpool.
Donna moved to Truth or Consequences in 2005 from Banning, California. She enjoyed cooking and family gatherings.
Survivors include her children: Sherrie Carter, Terrie Esposito, and Vickie Woolf and husband, Andy Woolf; grandchildren: Gary Roper and wife, Christen, Shane McMahon, Nicole Fortner and husband, Michael, Ryan Esposito and wife, Amanda, Aaron Kardos, and Ashly Shiflett; and sister, Delores Kay Moon.
Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T-or-C, NM 87901, (575) 894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
