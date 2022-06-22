Joan E. Dahlgren, 89, of Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, passed away June 18, 2022 at Las Palmas Medical Center in El Paso, Texas. She was born December 27, 1932 in Williamsburg, Pennsylvania.
Most of Joan's adult life was spent in Laramie, Wyoming raising her children and working for the Albany County School District as an Elementary School Secretary. Upon retirement, she moved to Truth or Consequences, NM where she met and married Warren Dahlgren.
Joan volunteered for the Sierra Vista Hospital Auxiliary in 2010. In 2012, she became manager of the gift shop until 2019. Her service was greatly appreciated, and she will be missed by all of the auxiliary and hospital personnel.
Joan was an avid reader, loved to go camping, boating and fishing with her late husband, Warren, and gambling with her girlfriends at the casinos.
Joan was survived by her children - David Holeton (Karen), Tom Fitzgerald (Philecia), Susan Fitzgerald (Bryan) and John Fitzgerald (Molly); 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren; step-children - Jim Fitzgerald, Gene Dahlgren, Charlene Dahlgren and Vickie Dahlgren; and by her many cherished friends in Truth or Consequences, NM and Laramie, WY. She was preceded in death by her spouse, Warren Dahlgren.
Cremation has taken place and, as per Joan's request, no services are planned.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.