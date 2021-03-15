After a long illness Ernest Earl Cummings 83, passed peacefully into the arms of his Savior on March 12 ,2021. He was surrounded by his loving family. He was born to Earl and Grace (Stone) Cummings on April 8, 1937 in Portland, OR. Ernest went by many names; Honey, Dad, Daddy, Poppa, Ern, Uncle RAR RAR and Mr. Cummings. He lived in Wyoming, Colorado, and Ohio graduating from Sandusky High School in 1956. He was the Ohio State High School Wrestling Champion his senior year and coached wrestling during his teaching career. He spent much of his childhood living with his dear sister Nita and her family. He attended the University of Wyoming where he completed a B.S. in Vocational Education, Agriculture and Biology, graduating in 1978. He brought his love of agriculture and science to his teaching career. He began his teaching career at Arapahoe School in 1977. He pioneered the first Junior High FFA program in the nation which now is commonplace. He enjoyed watching many of his students participate in various FFA and Science Olympiad competitive programs. Many of his students won state and national awards. Ernest also taught in Logan and Truth or Consequences, New Mexico bringing his passion for agricultural education and science to his students. Ernest was recognized as Outstanding Conservation teacher and the Science Olympiad Teacher of the Year Award. He also served in the US Army National Guard. On his way to Alaska in 1957, he met the love of his life, Velma, delaying his trip until 2018. In 1957, they were married at Grace Baptist Church in Greybull, WY. Ernest and Velma enjoyed traveling all over America with family and while driving a semi truck. Family trips included camping with the grandchildren, family horse pack trips with nieces and nephews, a 6 week horse packing trip in Yellowstone, hunting, enjoying national parks, family trips to DisneyLand and Disney World and driving many “toolie” roads. They also enjoyed traveling to Israel, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean. Every trip was an adventure. Ernest always looked for opportunities to pursue his interests including roasting chilis from New Mexico, coaching, beekeeping, teaching Sunday school, singing in community and church choirs, playing guitar and harmonica, laying tile and stone, building projects and volunteering in his church food pantry. Ernest was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Juanita Holtz, Hazel Witte, Avril Cummings and granddaughter Ana Belden. He is survived by his wife Velma Mae (Burrows) Cummings, daughter Jonni (Scott) Belden, sons, Bradley (Lynn) Cummings, Robert (Kerri) Cummings and Ernest (Jamie) Cummings. He is also survived by several grandchildren and great grand children Kyle(Megan) Belden (Abby, Judah, Vida and Jeremiah), Gabe (Lauralyn) Belden (Abel), Charlene Cummings, Rand Cummings, Alexis Cummings (Teddy), Harrison and Grayson Haynes, and numerous nieces, nephews, sister/brother-in-laws and cousins. To honor family requests, a graveside service and celebration will be held at a later date. Thank you for your thoughtful comments, cards and calls. Condolences and cards may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel 210 West 5th Street, Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences may also be expressed at www.gillettememorialchapel.com
