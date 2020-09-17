Sophie Marie Culver, 78, died peacefully at her residence in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Sophie was born to Ruben and Ida (Gallegos) Torres in Cuchillo, NM.
Sophie worked for the Truth or Consequences Public Schools, where she was a secretary at the middle school and later the high school. She was also a licensed nail technician.
Sophie enjoyed life to its fullest, spending her spare time planting flowers, crocheting, doing word searches or crossword puzzles, and shopping (she loved to shop!). Sophie also spent many hours reading her Bible, as she was a faithful member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.
Sophie is survived by the love of her life, Punk Culver; her son, Norman Bryant and wife Sherrie of Gilbert, Arizona; daughter-in-law, Diana Bryant of Monte Vista, Colorado; her grandchildren: Cyle Grieve, Nichole Bryant, Patrick Bryant, Kendra Bryant, Stephanie Brede, Kyle Hoffman and Danny Peterson; six great-grandchildren; siblings: Maggie Allen, Ruben Torres and wife Diane, Rita Johnston and husband Bob, and Mike Torres and wife Cindy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruben and Ida Torres; siblings: Penny Lindsay, Freddie Torres, Lita Blair; sons: Johnny Bryant, Nolan Bryant and David Bryant.
A Rosary will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., followed by a Memorial Mass. Sophie will then be laid to rest at Hot Springs Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T-or-C, NM 87901; 575-894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
