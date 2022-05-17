James P Cue, on 5/8/2022, age 67 earned his angel wings and reunited with family and friends in Heaven after a brief illness in Las Cruces New Mexico. He was formerly of Bogota and Garfield NJ. He was the beloved husband and soulmate of Ellen. He was born in NYC in the Inwood section and was proud of his NYC roots. He held different jobs during his lifetime and had recently retired. James was the best friend you could have; he had a great sense of humor and was a great story teller. He loved life and and embraced life’s adventures. He was a die hard Yankees and NY Giants fan.
He is survived by his beloved wife Ellen, his siblings Michael ( and Peggy), Thomas ( and Doreen), Louise, Stephen ( and Marcy), Teresa, (and Dennis) Loretta, Geraldine, Kenneth (and Kelly), Mary, Bridget ( and Anthony) and Jason (and Mariya ) He is also survived by his brother in law Stephen ( and Suzanne) and sister in law , Nancy as well as many cousins,nieces nephews and friends.He will be greatly missed by his fur babies Chaloots and CC. He is predeceased by his parents James and Teresa Cue, in laws Victor and Angela Martinez and brother in law Victor Martinez. “Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted “. To celebrate James life, enjoy your life and embrace every day. Be a good person and friend, try new things, love and rescue animals.
Funeral services will take place in Bogota NJ at a later date, Cremation will be private. “ in my life, I love you more...”.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of La Paz Grahams Funeral Home 555 West Amador Las Cruces NM 88005.
