Calvin Cryer, loving husband, father, Apo, son, brother, uncle and faithful servant went to be with our Lord on Sunday, December 26, 2021. Calvin is survived by the love of his life, wife, Liz Cryer; a daughter, Lindsay and her husband Shawn Walraven and grandson, Kelton, all of Veguita, NM; son, James E. Cryer of Los Lunas, NM; grandsons: Tryan and Billy Cryer of Waterflow, NM; mother, Bonnie Cryer of Ardmore, OK; sisters: Debbie Rushing of Ardmore, OK; Vicky Cryer McCaskill of Ardmore, OK; Helen Kyle (Larry) of Lonegrove, OK; Hedy Cryer of Ardmore, OK; and Marsha Cryer Clark (Eric) of Ardmore, OK. Calvin is preceded in death by his son, Mitchell Weldon Cryer; grandson, Kalvin Alan Walraven; his father, Lonnie Cryer; and brother, Terry Cryer of Ardmore, OK; along with so many loved ones that went before him.
Calvin lived his life full of love and had a deep relationship with our Father above. His family was his utmost pride and joy. He loved getting together for gatherings. Calvin could always be seen being silly, laughing, joking around and making memories with whomever he came into contact with. He was the light in the room. Calvin had a knack for listening wholeheartedly when you were having a conversation making you feel like you were the most important person in the world. Calvin was a true cowboy, as gentle as they come, a true gentleman. If you ever needed anything Calvin, was going to be there to help and make the work into fun. Heaven has truly gained a true Cowboy.
Services for Calvin will be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021, with a private family viewing from 10:00 A.M - 11:30 A.M. at Kirikos Family Funeral Home (303 N. Cedar St. T. or C., NM 87901). A Graveside Service will follow at Vista Memory Gardens Cemetery starting at 12:00 noon. Serving as Pallbearers will be Shawn Walraven, Kody Kyle, Jacky Dudley, Nick Sullivan, Rick Masingale and Mark Sullivan. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages, please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
