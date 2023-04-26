Crystal Cruz, 33, a resident of Monticello, NM, died on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. She was born on April 29, 1989, in Seattle, WA to Steve and Darla (Bard) Cunningham. Crystal was self employed as a Piercing Artist. She had many hobbies including crafting, knitting, gardening, chickens, reading, and riding motorcycles. She could do anything she set her mind to. Crystal was a caring and compassionate woman who loved life. She could make any hard situation seem ok. If you met her – you liked her. If you got to know her – you loved her. Survivors include her husband, Bobby Cruz; parents, Steve Cunningham, and Darla Cunningham; stepdaughter, Naomi “Turtle” Cruz; and siblings – Mandy O’Hara and Kristina Cunningham. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575-894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
