Wanda Croft, 90, our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, February 26, 2023. She was born on December 22, 1932, in Petersburg, TX to William Ford and Golda Lorraine (Scitern) Copeland.
A devoted mother and friend, she was loved and cherished by all who knew her. She was the sunshine of our lives. Wanda was retired from her career as a secretary. She enjoyed working with puzzles and loved collecting dolls of all kinds.
Survivors include her children – Marlene Shelton, Rob Croft, Mark Croft and wife, Cathie Croft, and Joel Croft; grandchildren – Whitney Croft, Kyle and Megan Croft, Jamie and Shane Carmer; and Nate and Alyssa Croft; 3/great-grandchildren; and siblings – James Copeland and Lawton Copeland. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert R. Croft, Sr.; father, Ford Copeland; mother, Golda Copeland; and by her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Reba and Joel Croft.
Visitation for family and friends will be held at the chapel at Kirikos Family Funeral Home on Saturday, March 4, 2023, from 12:00 P.M. to 1:00 P.M. Services will begin at 1:00 P.M. with Don Taylor officiating. Interment will follow at Vista Memory Gardens Cemetery. Casket Bearers will be Nate Croft, Marc Gold, Shane Carmer, Nathan Taylor, Gregory Pate, and Nick Copeland.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc., 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.