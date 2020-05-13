It is with deep sadness and regret that we announce the passing of Timothy Alan Crawford, who went home fighting with true grit on May 3, 2020 at the age of 40. It is with great honor and pride that we share his life, as it was a life full of triumph, might, and love beyond measure.
Born in Tacoma, Washington, Tim’s charisma and brightness touched the lives of many from early on. His mother, Linda Lanham, whom his strength and luster comes from, slept with one eye open in constant readiness for Tim’s cheeky pursuits. From climbing on rooftops to leaping in the air for his imaginary wrestling match, Tim’s fearlessness was something so unique to him, and something that would unfold into the most immense form of strength later in his life.
His boisterous personality radiated and pulsed outward, which was an infectious charm that everyone loved about him. When Tim walked into a room, you knew it. His magnetism was truly one of his greatest qualities, and one that overruled any mischievousness. He was smart that way.
As Tim grew, he experienced much loss. Many of Tim’s greatest loves, friends and mentors passed away during his life, and we truly believe that each and every one of them greeted him with open arms when he finally decided to leave this world. His older brother, Jason, his childhood friends, his father-in-law, Ricky Luna, and his mentors who have helped him tap into inner strengths he never knew he had, all surround him with love and reverence in Heaven.
While he was a person who suffered such profound loss, his love and warmth was unwavering for his mother, Linda; his father, David Crawford; and three siblings: Theresa Short (married to Ernest Short), Jessica Adkins (married to Glen Adkins), and Johnathan Crawford (married to Alyssa Crawford). Tim’s infectious laugh, tattoos, and sound of his Chevrolet Camaro barreling down the road will be etched into their memory forever. They adored him.
Tim also won the heart of an extraordinary woman, Tabitha Crawford, his wife, who not only loved him unconditionally but also allowed him to decorate their home with Green Bay Packer memorabilia. They are proud parents of three beautiful children: Jaxon, 8, Jason, 7, and Jordan, 4, and were the light of Tim’s life. His dream was to become a husband and a father, and it is one of his greatest legacies. His three children possess the same cheeky and charismatic nature that their dad once had, and we know for certain that this will unfold into something wonderful. His family was his rock, and he will continue to be theirs.
Always a determined individual, Tim worked hard to achieve his title as a level-one water operator at the City of Elephant Butte. This title afforded him the opportunity to not only provide fully for his family, but the Packer’s jerseys that you might have seen him in and the occasional tattoo that his wife would eventually discover despite his attempt to hide.
His determination, clear vision for his goals, and forceful nature not only attracted the massive amount of love and achievements in his life, but the grace and stamina to live his last four years unhindered by his overwhelming pancreatic cancer diagnosis. During this time you might have seen Tim at the House of Pain with his cousin, Phillip Davis, lifting weights with a chemo port in his chest. You also might have seen his YouTube channel, “Timster Eats,” where he and his wife and kids competed in eating challenges in the community. You also most definitely saw him wearing his “5%” shirts, a reminder for him to keep fighting alongside a small percentage of people who do whatever it takes to reach their goals no matter the obstacles. You might have tried to call him when Survivor was on, and you were told he would call you back.
If you weren’t there seeing him put everything he had in the Cobblestone Triathlon, just months after his first victory with chemo treatments back in 2017, then you certainly read about it in the paper. He was the one wearing the Packers shirt. You might have heard him talk with sincere passion about becoming a volunteer at UNM Children’s Hospital, where he wanted to bring his pugs and just put a smile on those kids’ faces. He knew how heavy the weight of their illness felt on their little shoulders, and he wanted to teach them how to stand tall like he did.
Tim, if you’re reading this, which you might not be because you have so many people embracing you at the moment, please know that your life and what it taught us leaves behind a legacy of strength, resilience and perseverance through the most unimaginable circumstances. Your might and your will live in us all. We are honored to call you a son, brother, friend, husband and devoted father. You deserve to rest, but you probably will not because you are a fighter through and through, and no matter where you are, you’re going to keep smashing those goals. Keep fighting, Tim. We will down here. We love you more than you will ever know.
Services to celebrate this wonderful man are being carefully planned as per COVID-19 guidelines and will be announced accordingly.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T-or-C, NM 87901; 575-894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(3) entries
My husband and I have known Tim for a few decades now. We will miss him greatly as he was always a great guy. A quiet heart that truly shined through the clouds. Rest in peace and deepest sympathy to Tabitha, Linda, the kids, and the rest of the family. He is missed already.
Tim was one of my very best friends in high school. I’m so glad to have reconnected with him more recently after moving back to T or C. He really fought hard and had such a positive outlook. A true fighter. This is a beautiful obituary. My deepest condolences to all of his family. Jake F
This is Orrin Smith, I was in High School with Tim. Sad to see and hear of this. Sending condolences to all of his family.
