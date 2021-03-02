Doris Evelyn Cosper, 85, a longtime resident of Arrey, died at her home on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. She was born on November 29, 1935 in Salem, NM to Leroy A. and Opal (Davis) Williams.
Doris was self-employed for many years in Arrey beginning with R. K. Tackle in 1969 followed by Arrey Hardware. She eventually she opened the Arrey Café, where she worked until selling in 1989. Doris then started driving the school bus for the T. or C. School District. After retiring from driving the bus, she volunteered as a Grandma at the Arrey School.
She is survived by her husband, James R. Cosper, of Arrey, NM; brother, Robert Williams of T. or C, NM; sisters - Leonora McNutt of Denver, CO, and Bonnie Grimes and husband Mike of Las Cruces, NM; son-in-law, Gary Jones, of Arrey, NM; and many beloved grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leroy and Opal Williams; daughters – Cynthia Riddle and Sandra Jones; brother, Carroll Williams; sister-in-law, Viola Williams; and brother-in-law, Clifford McNutt.
Services will be held on Friday, March 5, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at the Church of Christ (1500 E. 3rd St., T. or C., NM 87901) officiated by Mr. Bill West. Interment will be at 2:00 P.M. at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Hatch, NM. Serving as Casket Bearers will be Nick McCaw, Joel Gutierrez, Danny Gutierrez, Israel Gutierrez, Gabe Gutierrez and Steven Riddle. Serving as Honorary Casket Bearers will be Michael Jones and Buzz Riddle.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc., 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
