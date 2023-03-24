James Maurice Coslin, 83, died peacefully at his residence in Truth or Consequences, NM on Monday, March 20, 2023. He was born in Paris, Texas on July 18, 1939, at home to James M. and Addie M. (Rothwell) Coslin. Jim was a proud veteran of the United States Navy. After graduating from Cobre High School in Bayard, NM, he served 4 years on the destroyer, USS Brush. Jim and Cookie were married on January 10, 1963, in Central, Grant County, NM. He has been a public servant pretty much his entire adult life. Following his departure from the service, he joined the New Mexico State Police (NMSP). He proudly served for 22.5 years, ending his career as a sergeant stationed in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico in September, 1985.
However, his days of service were far from over. He ran for and was elected Sierra County Sheriff for two terms (4 years). Once out of office, he took a short stint working as a deputy sheriff providing security in the Bernalillo County Courts for a year. After that he joined another retired NMSP officer (Bob Wellborn) who was elected sheriff of Catron County. Jim served as his undersheriff for two terms (6 years). Once the term was over, he came back home to T or C. Then he worked for a year as Sierra County Jail Administrator. And lastly, he finished his public service serving two terms as Sierra County Commissioner for eight years.
He retired from public life to enjoy hobbies of fishing, camping, rock hunting, attending Hot Springs Tiger Football games, wood working (which included the router and whittling) and he owned and loved his classic Harley Davidson motorcycle. He was affectionately known by the Elephant Butte NM VFW Post 44 Motorcycle group as Snoopy. A poker run was one of his favorite things to do with the group.
He was a member of 3 Masonic lodges located in T or C, Hillsboro and Mimbres. He served in various offices and was master in both the T or C and Hillsboro lodges. He was also a Rotarian for many years and continued his association with NMSP as an alumni/retirees.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Jerry Coslin; and a grandson, Bryden Bruton.
Jim is survived by his wife of 60 years, Alice “Cookie” Coslin; his children: Lisa Boman (J.R.), Larry Coslin (Carrie), Darin Coslin (Libby); grandchildren: Travis Boman (Neztahja), Dustin Coslin (Shirleen), Dylan Coslin (Nozhoni), Brittani Ochoa (Jose), and Tylor Coslin;9 Great Grandchildren and 2 coming in June: Kasey, Wally and Baby Boman, Case Coslin, Ethan Ochoa, Nathan, Callie, Logan, Brady and Bailor Bruton, Hazleigh and Baby Coslin; sister, Elizabeth Barr; as well as numerous friends and family members. He was much loved by his family and many friends and will be missed.
There will be no services at this time. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
