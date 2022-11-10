William George Conklin, Jr., passed away at UMC Lubbock burn center on October 29, 2022. Born February 21,1952 in Pittsburgh, PA to William and Isabel Conklin, he was 70 years old.
Bill joined the US Navy right out of high school as an air traffic controller and spent many tours in Vietnam. He returned home and married Denise DeFelice. From their union was 4 sons. He retired as an air traffic controller in 1991. In 2002, Bill met Christie and found literal love at first sight. They joined in marriage March 2004, and he added 2 more children to his heart. They chose to move to Truth or Consequences in 2006 where they completed their family with one more child and where he called home until his passing. Bill was a life member of VFW Post 3317 and American Legion Post 44.
Bill is survived by his loving wife, Christie Conklin of the family home; his sons: William III, Sean, Ricky (Tyler) and Dustin (Lee Lee), all of Washington State, and Michael Eaton and Logan Conklin of Truth or Consequences, NM; his only daughter, Alexis DeLoach (John) of Burleson, TX and his daughter by choice Kristie Wegner of Watkins, MN. His grandchildren: Kaylie & Reanna LaCoste, Nicole Conklin, Jennifer and Jacob Martin, Sonya Wegner, Hunter and Remington DeLoach, and Everly Eaton; and two great grandchildren: Cayden and Colby Doran; as well as extended family and numerous friends that he considered family.
Bill chose to be cremated and have no services as he wished us to remember him in his best days. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, send a donation in his name to American Legion Post 44, Scholarship P.O. Box 1073, Elephant Butte NM 87935.
