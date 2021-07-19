Lewis Edwin Coleman passed away Tuesday, July 6, 2021, after extended health issues. He was born to Lea County pioneers, Lewis Coleman and Cordie Higgins Coleman in Lovington, New Mexico on November 19, 1935.
He attended Hobbs High School where he graduated with high honors. Lewis went to work for Higginbotham and Bartlett Lumber Company until he was drafted into the U.S. Army serving in Korea. When he returned home, he went back to work for Higginbotham. T-Bird Home Center hired him as a manager and he had worked in all their stores at one time or another. In 1985, they transferred him to the Truth or Consequences Store where he worked until they sold out. Then he went to work for the SJOA delivering meals for seniors during the time Ken James was the administrator. He took the job of delivering medicine for Davis Fleck Drug Store for many years, where he made a lot of caring friends.
Lewis had many hobbies in woodwork and woodcrafts for which he won best of show at the fair three times. He also enjoyed playing his guitar or bass for his pleasure and for senior dances.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Karla Coleman; daughter, Sonya Penner (Jeff); ex-wife, Linda; sons – Kyle (Maria) and family, and Kevin (Angie) and family; sister, Mildred Wier; grandchildren – Lucas Muñoz, Shanea Hall, and Rey Hall; great-grandchildren – Kaylee and Farrah Franklin; and many nieces and nephews in Lea County. Lewis was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Cordie Coleman; sister, Betty Kirk, daughter, Krista Muñoz, and grandson, Christopher Muñoz.
A Memorial Celebration Service will be held at the Geronimo Springs Museum on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at 1:00 P.M.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
