Lonnie Earl Cohorn, 73, a longtime resident of T. or C., passed away peacefully at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, NM on March 9, 2021. Lonnie was born in Marathon, TX to John W. and Marion D. Cohorn. Mr. Cohorn was a proud US Navy veteran, having served during the Vietnam War. In his spare time, you could usually find Lonnie outdoors; fishing, hunting or tinkering around. He always had a good story to tell, and will be sorely missed by all those who knew and loved him. Lonnie is survived by his step sons: Troy Mansur, Ted Mansur and Tim Mansur; his sister, Vonnette Bedwell and 7 grandchildren. He was proceeded in death by his wife Nancy C. (Middleton) Cohorn. Cremation has taken place and Mr. Cohorn will be laid to rest with his wife at Ft. Bayard National Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
