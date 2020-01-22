Elsie Sharon Coffee was born October 8, 1942. She passed away peacefully on January 18, 2020.
As a life-long resident of Truth or Consequences and Williamsburg, New Mexico, and having served in the County Treasurer’s Office for many years, many will remember Sharon’s cheerful smile and her kind words to the people she saw each day.
Sharon’s daughter Billie Jean Coffee and her husband Lucky and grandson Cody Coffee extend an invitation to all who would like to join us in honoring Sharon’s life and memory. Our memorial celebration will be held Friday, January 31 at Sierra Grande Lodge from 2 to 4 p.m.
Arrangements are handled through French Funerals, at www.frenchfunerals.com.
