On the evening of May 2, Kathy Clark departed this Earth to travel the Cosmos in Divine love. My mother cared so deeply for people of all walks of life and was called to protect and offer the Healing Waters of the Charles where she spent the last 26 years. Magnetic, kind beyond reason, and an absolute blast to be around. She is remembered by this town which she dedicated service too, the waters, her family and all the lives she touched. An alter to her life and love sits in the western window of The Charles Spa, please visit if you feel called in memoriam. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. and Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
