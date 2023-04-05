Arbor Day Memorial for the Tor C Trees
Friday, April 28 is Arbor Day, a tree-planting holiday, originally founded in Nebraska in 1872. It is an appropriate day to observe and mourn the recent loss of 20 years of nurtured growth of the Truth or Consequences’ downtown trees.
The planting of trees on Main and Broadway Streets was a project originally conceived in the late 1990s by the late Kathy Clark, as owner of the historic downtown spa motel, the Charles, and local businessman Jim Bersh. Their goal was to promote tourism and the beautification of the downtown district. A permit was obtained from the New Mexico Department of Transportation to plant up to 20 Chinese Pistache Trees that were selected, upon advice from an arborist, for their size and ability to survive on little water in a desert climate. A group of local citizens and business owners, including Ken Merrick of Spectrum Pottery, purchased and planted the trees, with help from 4-H students from Hot Springs High School. Over the next twenty years, the trees were carefully maintained and pruned by volunteers. These trees provided shade for many locals and town visitors resting on benches, while turning gorgeous color in the fall for our enjoyment.
Sadly, in the last two months, during improvements to our downtown water system, the trees were erroneously blamed for potential structural damage and intrusion into the water lines. It was speculated that they might have caused water loss, which, in fact, was happening all over town due to an aged water system. Haphazardly, almost all of these trees were ripped out as the construction progressed. Many T or C citizens watched in disbelief, an act apparently done without consultation from a knowledgeable tree expert. The trees were deemed a hazard to the new pipes, yet they are made of a material impervious to root damage. Had there been a careful assessment, the trees may have survived by having roots and crowns cut back during this construction. In reality, the trees were removed for the ease of constructing new cement sidewalks and curbs.
Some business owners wept, as trees were cut down. Other citizens were outraged at what seemed a thoughtless and violent action. We ask, who made the decision to allow this destruction? The contractors will leave our town when the job is done, and hopefully we will have a better water delivery system, but we are left with a downtown stripped of its shaded beauty. Many townspeople have no knowledge of the history of the people who planted these trees. Nor do they have a true understanding of the monetary cost of the loss, twenty-year-old trees with a replacement value today estimated at thousands of dollars per tree. Perhaps, we all share the guilt for not paying attention, or for not speaking up before the final deed was done.
And yet, we have also seen other major tree loss in our city, whether from neglect, poor management, or by circumstance. The city’s Ralph Edwards Park renewal, interrupted by the Pandemic of 2020, also involved constructing new sidewalks, and a new sprinkler and drainage system, for the better. But, what was once a shady well-used park facility, suffered the collateral damage of delayed construction that resulted in a park devoid of the shade it once had; a park scattered with numerous dying trees, caused by a lack of watering, or possibly by a period of drought that may have promoted disease to the trees. The absence of shade will require more watering of the new turf that was planted, in order to keep it alive.
On Arbor Day, April 28, if you grieve the loss of our city trees, or hope to participate in a plan to replant other trees in future for the re-beautification of our town, join us at the mini-park in the northeast corner of the Charles Motel for a ceremonial planting of a Chinese Pistache tree at 10:00 am, a planting in memory the lost T or C Trees.
