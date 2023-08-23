On July 14, 2023, the world lost an incredible light as Jarrod Keith Clark passed away in Austin, Texas, leaving behind an enormous amount of love, humor, and compassion that touched the lives of many.
Jarrod was born on March 30, 1988, in El Paso, TX – curious and brilliant. Where there was mystery, adventure, or an opportunity to build, you could find Jarrod learning something new. An open and innocent heart took him from a sweet, shy boy to a brave young man who never hesitated to stand up for those around him. More generous than most, those who knew Jarrod knew that if you needed anything, he would make sure you had it.
An appreciation of music and poetry meant Jarrod took every opportunity to strum an acoustic guitar or take a deep dive into the meaning behind the lyrics of a song. Jarrod loved family gatherings at the Lake House, taking road trips and tackling big projects with his Dad, playing chess with his Mom, painting his little sister’s nails, taking his little brother to the convenience store for snacks, and planning out his future with his big sister.
As he grew, Jarrod's heart grew too, and he became a man of unmatched empathy and generosity. He took pride in helping others and was always ready to stand up for those in need. His strength and kindness shone through in all he did, but Jarrod counted his greatest achievements as his children, Jameson and Kadence, whom he adored. Jarrod remained especially close to his big sister, Nicole, who has carried the honor of being his partner and protector from the day he was born.
Jarrod is preceded by his Pops, James Keith Clark, and is survived by his Nan, Patricia Clark; Father, Jeffrey Keith Clark; his Mother and Stepfather, Valerie and Adam Bell; his siblings, Nicole Clark, Kendall Bell, and Annie Clark-Bell; his Aunt Julie; Uncle Ken and Aunt Pam; and his Aunts, Uncles, and cousins whom he loved dearly.
Finally, Jarrod lives on in the greatest gift he gave us all, Jameson Jeffrey Clark and Kadence Kimberly Clark. Despite the immeasurable pain of his absence, Jarrod's enduring sense of humor and resilience continue to inspire all who knew him. Those who love him take comfort in seeing him living on in his beloved children. In this time of grief, we come together to celebrate the life of this remarkable person. Jarrod made us all better for knowing him and though we are sorely diminished in his absence we remain deeply grateful for him.
A memorial service to celebrate Jarrod's life will be held at 109 Hergotz Lane in Austin, TX on August 26, 2023.
