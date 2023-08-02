White Coat Summit: The One-Year Anniversary! July 27, 2023 https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/2/videos/white-coat-summit-the-one-year-anniversary/
Worth repeating! First published herein circa October 2013! Mr. and Mrs. America! Have 151 years of socialism, taught within compulsory public education, brain damaged ‘all strata(s)’ of our society? Public servant employees, be they politicians, judges, and ABC technocratic administrative agencies actually imagine (delusional), that something metaphysical happens when they write down words.
Like a magician fooling an entertained audience, ‘they imagine’ through sorcery, that their (non-delegable from we sovereign people) uttered words written within statutes, codes, rules, ordinances, and policies – no matter how foolish, arbitrary, feigned, and destructive – when conjured up – metaphysically become authoritative! They’re non-emperors with no clothes!
For nearly 40 years I’ve been asking people if they’re practicing communists, after initially being offended by the question, they usually calm down in shock agreeing after being presented with evidence. Read the 10 planks of the Communist Manifesto and compare it with our current perjured oath-breaking public serpent’s policies and agencies.
It’s not our fault! We’ve been deceived by institutions bent on destroying life, liberty, property, and happiness! Most of the 10 planks have been successfully implemented and accepted by Americans methodically pacified by the freedom destroying subversive public education model promoted to them for generations!
"We can't expect the American People to jump from Capitalism to Communism, but we can assist their elected leaders in giving them small doses of Socialism, until they awaken one day to find that they have Communism." –attributed to Nikita Khrushchev
When people fail to rebut, challenge, and prosecute public servant illusionists, Adolf Hitler’s words sadly ring true… “The receptivity of the masses is very limited, their intelligence is small, but their power of forgetting is enormous. In consequence of these facts, all effective propaganda must be limited to a very few points and must harp on these in slogans until the last member of the public understands what you want him to understand by your slogan.”
People! First peaceful remedy principle: Unless statutes, codes, rules, rulings, ordinances, and policies can be traced (inherent) up to you the sovereign American people (under Natural law from The Creator) it’s not delegable and without authority!
More to come!
s/Gerald Boland
T-or-C, NM
(Over 350 words paid)
