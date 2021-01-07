With profound sadness we announce the passing of Dempsie Alese Chitty. Dempsie passed away peacefully with her family by her side on December 06, 2020, in Maumelle Arkansas, at the age of 96 due natural causes.
Dempsie, our loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend to all whose lives she touched. Dempsie was born on April 6, 1924 in Kaufman, TX. to Suzie Eulala Aday and John Marion Hillburn.
Dempsie was proceeded in death by her loving and devoted husband James R. Chitty, of Cabillo Lake, NM. Mario Marconi Cicchetti, of El Paso, TX. her sons, James Farrell Cicchetti Sandy Cicchetti, Glenn Mark Cicchetti. Her surviving children are Billie Kathryn Carmody, Dale Mario Marconi Cicchetti, Tammie Muse significant other, and Tammi Denise Woods and her husband Brenden Scott Woods, Michelle Cicchetti daughter in law. Her Grandchildren Debbie Sue Smith, David John Bennett, Gina Anne Droke, James Allen Cicchetti, Jennifer Alese Pierce, Kristina Alma Brookins, Melanie Lynn Cicchetti, Emily Louise Cicchetti, Heather Alese Dolinger, Danielle Louise Dolinger and her nine great grandchildren and one great grandson due to arrive in April 2021.
Dempsie had many careers over the years, she worked at Pfizer drug company in New York, telephone operator, worked in an art gallery in Las Cruses NM, and lastly retired from the El Paso Natural Gas Company as an accountant. Over the years she had a love for decorating her home at Cabillo Lake, NM, Cooking and entertaining guests.
Dempsie had a love for fashion. She was always perfectly dressed from head to toe in the latest fashions and her love for shopping insatiable. She even modeled for Chico’s fashions in the later part of her life. She definitely put new meaning into “shop until you drop.” She also had a love for playing slot machines at the Casinos and traveling as often as she could.
Dempsie “Alese” Chitty was loved by all who had the privilege to meet her. Dempsie’s love for her family and friends was inspiring. She was warm, compassionate, and had a passion for life. She had a wonderful sense of humor which endeared her to everyone she came in contact with and it is a great testament to her nature that she formed so many long-lasting friendships over the years. One of those relationships included Rita Isaacs and her husband Jay. Rita and mother traveled to Las Cruses for numerous shopping trips. I know our mother valued her friendship very much. Thank you for the love and support that you have shown mother over the years.
Our mother taught us many things as young children that hold us in good-stead today, good manners, respect and sound moral values. As adults she became our best friend, advisor, and confidante.
Our mother has always been there to support, comfort, and offer strength during difficult times. It is an honor to call her our mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. She will be missed by so many.
“LIFE is not about the number of BREATH’S you take…It’s about the MOMENTS that take your BREATH away.” She certainly did just that. Your wings were ready but our hearts were not. You will always be in our hearts and on our mind. We love you so very much.
Please visit ArkansasCremation.com. A Memorial Service is pending.
Deceased's Date of Birth
04/06/1924
Deceased's Date of Death
12/06/2020
