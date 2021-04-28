CHILDERS.jpg

Jacquewlyn “Jacque” Sue Childers, 78, of Truth or Consequences, NM passed away peacefully on March 27, 2021. Jacque was born in Globe, AZ to Clifford and Johnnie Faye Jones. She is survived by her children: Sandra Rees of T. or C., Sheryl Aguirre and husband Sam if Sierra Vista, AZ and Sheila Childers of Queen Creek, AZ; as well as 7 grandchildren and 12 greatgrandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her. Cremation has taken place, and no services will be held at this time. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. &amp; Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.