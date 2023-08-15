Brolyn James Chavez, 19 years old, went to be with our Lord and Savior on July 31st, 2023. Brolyn was born in Las Cruces, NM April 16, 2004. He was a genuine young man who loved his family and friends dearly. He always had a smile on his face, a light in his eyes, and a a hug or a handshake to give.
He is survived by his dad Adam (Sheila), his mom Candace (Frankie), his brother’s Dalton (Jessica), Cays (Abby), and his nephew Dayson. His paternal. Grandma Dogie (Helen Chavez), maternal grandparents MeMe (Becky Phillips), and Grandpa (Don) and Grandma (Jan) Nelson, his beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and forever friends. Brolyn was preceded in death by his Grandpa Tino (Ruben Chavez) and his aunt Cathy Good-Nelson
Brolyn graduated from Hot Springs High School with his class in May of 2023. He loved to weld, help on the farm, and spend time with his friends and family. Brolyn moved to Lamesa, Texas in June to pursue a career as an Electrical Lineman.
The Celebration of Life will be held at the Truth or Consequences Civic Center on Saturday, August 26th at 10am. Please wear bright colors as we Celebrate Brolyn.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.