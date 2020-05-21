Erwin Alfred Chatfield passed away at his home in Tularosa, New Mexico on May 14, 2020, with his children Marc and Amber by his side.
Erwin was born at his Uncle Ollie and Aunt May Chatfield’s home in Animas Creek on June 17, 1938, where his brother Harvey now resides.
Growing up in Animas with his brother Harvey found two boys exploring the area around parents Jack and Leoma’s homestead. As all boys do, they had many good times in their explorations.
After graduating high school, he worked a short time for the Ladder Ranch and the Don Reid Ranch at Kingston. Afterward, he went to work for the Forest Service at which time he met his future wife, Becky Hust, from Tularosa.
They moved to a mobile home in Beaverhead where they almost died from carbon monoxide poisoning one terribly cold night. At about that time Erwin was drafted into the Army and spent two years during the Korean War.
After his Army service, he and Becky moved to her folk’s place in Tularosa where he worked for a logging company, the State Police and finally retired from Otero County as a blade operator.
Erwin is preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Leoma Chatfield; first wife, Becky Hust; babies Raphaela and Timothy and son Tyson Chatfield.
Erwin is survived by his son, Marcus Chatfield; grandchildren: Magnus, Aurelia and Atlas of Brownsville, Oregon; daughter, Amber Callentine; granddaughter, Seven, of Panama City, Florida; his brother Harvey; and numerous nieces and nephews.
