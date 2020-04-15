On Tuesday, March 31, 2020, LeAnn Elizabeth Chatfield Hammer left this world for the next. LeAnn was born in Las Cruces, NM on December 17, 1964, to Harvey and Olagene Chatfield. LeAnn began her life along Animas Creek where her father Harvey can still be found with his wife and LeAnn’s second mother, Sandi.
She would recall often the depth of the night sky when viewed from the valley and the warmth of her family, especially her grandmother, Leoma. LeAnn visited home as often as she could as her heart was always in New Mexico, but it was Alaska that she felt she needed to raise her two sons, Andrew and Joshua Hammer. It is also there that she began her lifelong career catering banquets.
Her career saw her catering along tidewater glaciers, through the mountains and waterfalls of the Alaska Railroad, and working alongside many of her friends and family at an almost endless catalog of life events. Her clear and profound dedication to her craft was a comfort for those she helped and an inspiration for those who helped her. She exquisitely perfected the ability to be fastidious in attention to detail while simultaneously creating an aura of “don’t sweat the small stuff,” her favorite maxim and personal mantra through difficult times in life. It allowed her to overcome obstacles in her time and focus her heart towards betterment.
LeAnn held dear the simple pleasures of meals with family, conversation with friends, and hot coffee on cold mornings. She loved watching birds perched on her feeders, the blooms of her cherry tree, and long drives with loved ones without care of destination. She loved sunsets on the inlet and sunrises on Lake Louise.
Above all else though, she loved seeing appreciation for life in the eyes of those around her.
Her children will forever remember her penchant for courage, the playful nature of her cynical optimism, her devotion and unwavering reassurance and her artistry for finding beauty in each day. Without irony or scoff she would regularly say to them that, “Every day is a gift and our gratitude to God is shown when we count our blessings”.
Recently, many in her life discovered that LeAnn overcame a heart attack when she was 32. After which God gave us more than 8,000 truly incredible gifts and we will count each of them as a blessing that we are eternally grateful for.
LeAnn is preceded in death by her mother, Olagene Cosper Wadell, and her grandparents, Jack and Leoma Chatfield, and Oliver and Eugenia Cosper. She is survived by her father, Harvey Chatfield; second mother Sandi; four brothers: Jack, Norman, Levi and Joe; her sons, Joshua and Andrew Hammer; and her daughters, bonded by love; her treasured grandchildren; and her many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial services will be held at Caballo Church at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.