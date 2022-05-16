James W. Catron Jr., 73, of Baldwin City, KS, passed away Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Lawrence Memorial Hospital in Lawrence, KS. He was born December 18, 1948 in Hobbs, NM, the son of James W. and Jimmy Ruth (Dobins) Catron. He earned a Bachelor’s of Arts degree from the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, NM. He later earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of New Mexico.
James was a County Attorney with the 7th Judicial District in Truth or Consequences, NM. He retired in 2008 and moved to Lebanon, OK to run the family ranch. In 2014, he moved to Baldwin City, KS, where he had lived since.
He served our country as a Sergeant in the Army/Air Force during the Vietnam War.
He was a member of the Ancient Free & Accepted Masons while living in New Mexico and also a Shriner in New Mexico and Sons of Confederate Veterans Member.
Surviving family includes two sons, Joseph Catron of Baldwin City, KS and James R. Catron of Nacogdoches, TX; a daughter, Lisa Erbes of Burnsville, MN; two sisters, Barbara Catron of Enis, OK and Nila Catron of Texas; and eight grandchildren.
