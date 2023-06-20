Bartholomew George Caruso, 93, went to be with his Lord and Savior on April 10, 2023. A Memorial Service will be held in George’s honor on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 11:00 AM at the Church at the Butte (516 NM-195, Elephant Butte, NM 87935) with Pastor Houston Cano officiating. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:00:15 AM
Sunset: 08:20:42 PM
Humidity: 20%
Wind: WNW @ 4 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
A few clouds. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:00:27 AM
Sunset: 08:20:55 PM
Humidity: 12%
Wind: SW @ 19 mph
UV Index: 11
Wednesday Night
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:00:40 AM
Sunset: 08:21:06 PM
Humidity: 13%
Wind: SW @ 21 mph
UV Index: 11
Thursday Night
Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 69F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:00:55 AM
Sunset: 08:21:17 PM
Humidity: 13%
Wind: SW @ 22 mph
UV Index: 11
Friday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low around 65F. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:01:11 AM
Sunset: 08:21:25 PM
Humidity: 10%
Wind: WSW @ 21 mph
UV Index: 11
Saturday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 67F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:01:28 AM
Sunset: 08:21:33 PM
Humidity: 10%
Wind: SW @ 17 mph
UV Index: 11
Sunday Night
Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:01:46 AM
Sunset: 08:21:39 PM
Humidity: 10%
Wind: SSW @ 17 mph
UV Index: 11
Monday Night
Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.