Our guiding light has left us to shine in heaven’s glory. Lindell (Biddy) Carroll, 1SG US Army, retired, passed on December 23, 2020 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was born September 15, 1939.
He was our rock, mentor and advocate whose wisdom, humor and love made all those he knew better.
Lin began his military career in 1959, serving in Vietnam and numerous duty stations in Southeast Asia and Central America. He considered his service to his country the greatest honor and was devoted to veteran causes.
Shortly after he enlisted, Lin married Jane and the two of them set out from Louisiana for a life full of adventure and settling in Elephant Butte, the place he considered his sanctuary.
The world knew him by several names. To the Army, he was Top. To his hometown, he was Biddy. His family called him Dad, Papaw, and Poppy. His devotion to family was beyond words and our treasured memories will carry us on.
Line is survived by his soulmate of 61 years, loving wife Jane; daughters: Janice Exum and husband Steve, Susan Hahn and husband Jerry; brothers: Frank Carroll and wife Jo Ann, James Carroll and wife Sandra; grandchildren: Jennifer and Jon Moreno, Morgan and Jeff Spencer, Chase and Viktoria Hahn; great-grandchildren: Summer, Joshua, Henry, Reagan and Jaelynn.
There will be no funeral service, per his request. We ask family and friends to join ours in prayers of celebration and thankfulness for light he shared in this world.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the veteran’s program of choice or to the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital.
