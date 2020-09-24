Jose Francisco Carlos-Salas, a lifelong resident of Sierra County, and Pima County for the past 3-1/2 years. He was a beloved father, son and brother, and passed away August 21, 2020 at the age of 42.
Jose, also know to many as Pancho, was born in Las Cruses, New Mexico on September 27, 1977 to J.C. Salas and Maria G. Salas. Jose lived with his family in Tucson Arizona and Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. He enjoyed listening to music and writing his own, and having long conversations with both his siblings. He deeply enjoyed video chats with his children and spending as much time as he could with them. Jose enjoyed the simple things in life. He had so many plans to travel with his mother; they had the most special bond as “best friends.”
He is survived by his children: Kayley Joe Salas and Carlos B. Salas; his mother, Maria G. Salas; siblings and in laws: Maria D. Salas, Jennifer M. Salas and Marco A. Salas, and Eva J. Salas; nephews and nieces: Bobby J. Salas, Jason, Kristopher, Klorisa and Kassandra.
He gave us so much joy. We are blessed for the love and time we got to spend with him.
In the words of his daughter... “If I could write a story it would be the greatest ever told of a kind and loving father who had a heart of gold. If I could write a million pages, I still wouldn’t be able to say just how much I Love and Miss Him Every Single Day! You will be missed my Dearest Dad–Love you to the moon and back from the deepest part of our hearts, always and forever your family.
“There are no words to say to give the perfect goodbye. There is no time to let go and not enough to cry. There is no memory that will not bring you back to us even if for a minute. There we can live with you one more time and remember you in it. There are no words to console your children whom you loved. There aren’t enough hugs to console the mother and sisters you adored. What we have now is each other to keep all that we loved in you. What we can cherish, the happy, the moody, and the sad parts too. What we will always remember is the Pancho for all that you were. What we have is what we will never forget and always remember. Who you were in this life will not go unheard little big brother. I love you always.”
Cremation has taken place, and a Rosary/Prayer, Vigil and Mass will take place on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 starting at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, in Truth or Consequences, NM. The family invites the public to join for the Rosary and Mass.
