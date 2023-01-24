Peter Carey, 90, was a father, a teacher, and a businessman. He was born to Peter G. Carey and Severa Perez in San Benito, TX, on October 30, 1932. He attended school in San Benito and after serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, Peter attended East Texas University to complete his Bachelor of Arts and Masters Degrees. After completing two degrees and taking lots of courses from Tulane University to Colorado University, Peter taught English and history from Harlingen, TX to Denver, CO., Pueblo, CO., New Orleans, and Howard County, MD. With an itch to be a businessman, Peter owned and operated a service station in Baltimore, MD for several years. After a move in 1977 to T or C, NM, where he owned and operated the Ace Lodge Motel from 1977 to 2002. From there, he moved to Taos, NM, and owned and operated the Ramada Inn. Upon retiring in 2002, Peter moved back to T or C where he lived the rest of his life. His last four years were lived at the NM State Veterans Home where he lived until he left to join his past family and friends.
Peter enjoyed many things during his life, such as traveling all over the U.S., Mexico, Canada, and Ireland, trying new foods, listening to classical music and making and visiting many friends (he never met a stranger) from over the years.
Peter is survived by his son, John Carey in T or C, sister Elsie Gomez in San Benito, TX, brother David Carey of Round Rock, TX, nephews Rudy Carey Jr., Peter Carey, Mark Carey, Joe Carey, George Gomez, Lionel Lomas, nieces Elsie Carey, Anne Lomas, Mary, Bobby, Josephine, Ruben, Rene, JoAnna, Carrie Gomez as well as many other great nieces and nephews.
Preceding Peter in leaving this Earth are his mother and father, brothers, Rudolf Carey and Agapito (Charlie) Diaz, sister, Josephine Carey, nephew, Michael Carey and wife, Lilia Carey.
Peter requested that there be no service and will be cremated at Baca Funeral Home in Las Cruces.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.