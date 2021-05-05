Cosme G Candelaria Born at La Posta near Winston NM April 4, 1928 and Passed on May 1, 2021. His parents were Nasaria and Pedro both from New Mexico.
Cosme’ s Brothers: Alex (deceased), Julian (deceased), John (deceased), and Mel; Sisters: Julie,Josie, Ava, and Mona. Married to Maura Munoz on October 17, 1948. They had eight children Alfredo, Eduardo, Ricardo, Tony, Pedro, Gloria, Linda, and Yolanda. There are 17 grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren, and some great-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his son Ricardo and wife Maura.
Cosme was a veteran of two wars (WWII and Korea) Proud to have served in the US Army. He worked as a heavy equipment operator which led him to own his own business of Candelaria Crain Service. He enjoyed owning and raising horses (Riley Moe is still in Winston).
He was a strong, loving, and supportive Husband and Father. Cosme and Maura together taught their children strong morals, respect, and the importance of integrity.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.