It’s time to say goodbye to Jeff Alan Cameron, who suddenly passed away just before his 76th birthday, on March 3, 2023 in Truth or Consequences, NM.
The final chapter of his time on earth was a fitting bookend to a life that was full of movie-like scenes, played out by Jeff, with his model good looks and magnificent ’Main Character’ complex. Jeff was the star of his own melodrama, which could be fun to dive into and play along with at times.
He spent his life as a connoisseur of many lovely things; filling his photographic mind with literature, his seeking soul with rock and roll and his deep passions with beautiful lovers and lifelong friends. He had a fantastic sense of dark humor and could be incredibly charismatic and engaging.
A complicated and tough man, Jeff kept his liver cancer’s downward progression a secret in an attempt to not have family come to see him in his weakened state. He is succeeded by his two brothers: Robbie Cooper and Bruce Cameron; his two children: Wyatt Cameron and Jena Cameron-Saleri, as well as five grandchildren.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
