Robert John “Bob” Cambroto, 40, a resident of T. or C. for 10 years, died on Sunday, October 28, 2021. He was born on August 18, 1981, in San Bernardino, CA to Dave Cambroto and Phyllis Kay Deam. Bob was a member of the Moose Lodge #2050. His family near and far were his everything. Survivors include his wife, Michelle Cambroto; children – Seth Cambroto, Kaitlynn Cambroto, Davie Cambroto, Morgan Cambroto, Robert Cambroto, and Casey Joy Cambroto; mother, Phyllis Madison; and siblings – Zeanar and Rebecca Deam, Joshewa and Tiffany Hensley, Crystal Madison and Brandon Trujillo, Jodie Cambroto, Dustin and Vanessa Woertink, Michael Escobar, and Ralph Escobar. Bob's life will be celebrated with a Memorial Service Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 1:00 PM at United Methodist Church (426 Austin Street). Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
