Betty June Callahan, 93, a long-time resident of Sierra County, died peacefully on November 29, 2020 at Sierra Health Care Center.
Betty June moved to Truth or Consequences from Denver, Colorado, where she had worked as secretary at Lowell Elementary School in Englewood, CO.
She was a loyal member of the Pilots Club, the Moose Lodge, VFW, Elks and American Legion. She and her late husband, Bill Callahan, later opened Callahan’s Auto Museum, where they were able to showcase their love of classic cars. They also help organize and participated in the Annual Car Show at the New Mexico State Veterans’ Home for 11 years.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Susie Wisdom; grandson, Derrik Wooton (Deborah Lynn); and great-grandson, Zane Wootton; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Gertrude Applegate; her husband, Bill Callahan; son, Larry Potter and his father, and Chuck Potter; and siblings: Forrest, Ivan, Clifford, Mervin, Fern, Carl, Opal Hickman and Thelma Ryn.
Cremation has taken place and Betty will be laid to rest in Denver at a later date. No local services will be held.
Arrangements were by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc., 303 N. Cedar St., Truth or Consequences, NM 87901, (575) 894-2574. For online condolences, please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
