Jacquiline (Jackie) Calkins passed from this earth into the arms of her Lord, peacefully, with family at her bedside, April 22, 2022. She had been a resident of New Mexico State Veterans Home for the last 5 years of an eventful 91 years.
Jackie was born, June 29, 1930, in El Paso, TX to Mildred Horne Overman. At the age of 2 Jackie became the loving daughter of Robert K. and Mildred Horne (Mickie) Dunlap.
Jackie is survived by daughter, Micki Lynn, sons, Russell (Marian), and Robert (Marilyn), grand daughter, Jaclyn Calkins, siblings, John B. Dunlap, Robert H. (Linda) Dunlap, and Marian D (Robert E.) Thornton, Sister-in-law, Patricia Dunlap, and several nieces and nephews, that loved her dearly.
Jackie was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Jerry J. Calkins, two brothers, three nephews, and one niece.
Jackie’s cremated remains will be inurned in the private family cemetery.
The family wishes to thank the Dr., nurses, CNA’s, and staff for their loving care Jackie received, to the very end.
Arrangements are by BACA’s Funeral Home, Deming, NM
